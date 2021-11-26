Avera Medical Minute
SDSU is happy to be part of FCS playoffs, especially the seniors

Jackt to host UC Davis Saturday in Brookings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits wrapped up a home game with the win Saturday over North Dakota. They will host Cal-Davis at Dana Dykehouse Statdium Saturday at 2:00.

It wasn’t the bye they were hoping for, but they’re okay with that. They are glad to have another week of preparation and a big game to look forward to together.

John Stiegelmeier, SDSU Head Coach says, ”We’re just excited to play. And once we saw that we weren’t a top 8 seed we forgot that. Our guys forgot that and were looking for where we showed up and who we’d be playing the weekend after Thanksgiving and that’s all we care about.”

Logan Backhaus, Senior Linebacker will savor every moment, ”This is my last ride. So I’ve got to make the most out of it and a lot of my teammates are seniors, we have 21 seniors and all those guys are playing for the 21 seniors because they’re not ready to go home yet.”

The Jacks were hoping for a first round bye and Thanksgiving off, but they are very glad to have a home game and hope to have a big crowd on hand for what will be the final home game for the seniors.

