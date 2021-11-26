Avera Medical Minute
SDSU Volleyball team takes out Denver in first round of Summit League Tournament

Jacks beat Pioneers in opening round of Summit League Volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State volleyball team was in action on Thanksgiving as the Jackrabbits took on Denver in the first round of the Summit League tournament in Vermillion, with the winner advancing to play the host Coyotes Friday night at 7 o’clock.

And what a thrilling match on Thursday night. The Pioneers won the first set 25-19 but the Jacks responded with a 25-23 win in the second set. They dropped the third but again came back with a 25-23 win setting up the tie-breaker. And SDSU came out of the gates fast building an 8-1 lead and the Pioneers could never get close. Crystal Burk’s 9th kill won the final set 15-10 and improved the jacks record to 19-11 under Dan Georgalas.

Chloe Stitt led the way with 12 kills and Ella Thompson had 11. SDSU will face the #2 seed and host South Dakota Friday night in Vermillion in the Summit League semifinals. #1 Omaha takes on Oral Roberts in the other semifinal match.

