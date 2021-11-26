Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide.

But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just six Kmarts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic, and JCPenney was forced into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
A plane, dismantled in a grove of trees between Tuthill and Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, is...
Mystery plane at Camp Leif Ericson raising questions in Sioux Falls
From rural roots to leading the University of South Dakota’s Sanford School of Medicine, we...
Someone You Should Know: Leading USD Sanford School of Medicine
With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s...
Noem announces staffing changes at South Dakota DOC
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives 4 days trapped in freezing, wrecked car
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins