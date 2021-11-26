Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls businesses preparing for busy shopping weekend

Big box stores aren’t the only places lowering prices for holiday shoppers on Black Friday as...
Big box stores aren’t the only places lowering prices for holiday shoppers on Black Friday as many small businesses such as Rough-Cut Social are cutting prices too.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many local businesses are slashing prices this weekend with both black Friday and small business Saturday sales going on.

Big box stores aren’t the only places lowering prices for holiday shoppers on black Friday as many small businesses such as Rough Cut Social are cutting prices too.

“Now more than ever today of all days until midnight Friday take advantage of our 50% off sale it is our best sale of the year,” says Rough Cut General Manager Alysia Simunek.

Black Friday isn’t the only thing helping local businesses this weekend as small businesses Saturday also offers a great opportunity for many stores.

“Small business Saturday is such a great thing because it does support small businesses and that’s vital in our community to keep our small businesses going and it’s a great thing for downtown Sioux Falls it’s full of small businesses and local ownership,” says Simunek.

Terra Shepherd Boutique Owner Sara Jamison is excited to work with other local businesses to make small business Saturday extra special.

“On small business Saturday you can come in and get a coffee from Coffea and some baked goods from them as well, we’ll also be doing a sale on all of our clothing and we’ll also be doing some gifts with purchases as well,” says Jamison.

The boutique is also selling many items from local vendors who don’t have stores of their own.

“We have a number of small makers represented in the shop total over 150 but local vendors as well and they just fit so beautifully in the shop so it’s great to build those relationships and have them represented here,” says Jamison.

For more information on small business, Saturday in Sioux Falls click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
A plane, dismantled in a grove of trees between Tuthill and Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, is...
Mystery plane at Camp Leif Ericson raising questions in Sioux Falls
From rural roots to leading the University of South Dakota’s Sanford School of Medicine, we...
Someone You Should Know: Leading USD Sanford School of Medicine
South Dakota Supreme Court strikes down recreational marijuana
With so many places hiring, a good employee can be hard to find. A correction officer’s...
Noem announces staffing changes at South Dakota DOC

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines
Iowa hospital says some kids were given wrong vaccine dose
Local turkey farm
Many give thanks to Minnesota for producing the most turkeys
Beautiful - The Carole King Musical
‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ showing this weekend in Sioux Falls
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins