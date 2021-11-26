Sioux Falls businesses preparing for busy shopping weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many local businesses are slashing prices this weekend with both black Friday and small business Saturday sales going on.

Big box stores aren’t the only places lowering prices for holiday shoppers on black Friday as many small businesses such as Rough Cut Social are cutting prices too.

“Now more than ever today of all days until midnight Friday take advantage of our 50% off sale it is our best sale of the year,” says Rough Cut General Manager Alysia Simunek.

Black Friday isn’t the only thing helping local businesses this weekend as small businesses Saturday also offers a great opportunity for many stores.

“Small business Saturday is such a great thing because it does support small businesses and that’s vital in our community to keep our small businesses going and it’s a great thing for downtown Sioux Falls it’s full of small businesses and local ownership,” says Simunek.

Terra Shepherd Boutique Owner Sara Jamison is excited to work with other local businesses to make small business Saturday extra special.

“On small business Saturday you can come in and get a coffee from Coffea and some baked goods from them as well, we’ll also be doing a sale on all of our clothing and we’ll also be doing some gifts with purchases as well,” says Jamison.

The boutique is also selling many items from local vendors who don’t have stores of their own.

“We have a number of small makers represented in the shop total over 150 but local vendors as well and they just fit so beautifully in the shop so it’s great to build those relationships and have them represented here,” says Jamison.

