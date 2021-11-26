Water quality report says Sioux Falls water meets federal standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has a tap water database that shows what has been found in the water for cities across the nation. It found 6 contaminants in the water for Sioux Falls at low levels. The water the city provides is in compliance with federal health standards.

“The city of Sioux Falls performs over 170,000 tests per year on over 250 different substances to make sure that our water meets all of the safe water drinking standards to provide a quality product to the city of Sioux Falls,” said Ryan Johnson, Sioux Falls Utilities Administrator.

The Sioux Falls water was recently tested by the American Water Association and won best drinking water for South Dakota, something those who work in the water division take pride in.

“Minute by minute we’re watching the quality of the water that’s coming into our plant,” said Chris Myers, the Sioux Falls Operations Manager for the Water Division. “So, if we see an issue within the water quality, we’re addressing that by changing our source water, we look at also changing our possible treatment method.”

There are a few ways different ways for water plants to treat water.

“What we do is a lime softening plant which is considered the best practice treatment method for most issues out there, we also have granular activated carbon for taste and odor issues,” said Myers.

The city of Sioux Falls has seen huge growth in recent years, and to help make sure the city’s water supply is ready, a new water well is being made that will produce 1.5 to 2 million gallons per day.

“This is going to be a great well for us, not only for adding additional capacity to support the growth that we’re seeing, but it’s also tapping into the aquifer that we draw the majority of our water from,” said Ted Lewis, the Water Purification Plant Engineer. “It’s a consistent source, a high-quality source that we are confident in treating and bring high-quality water to the population.”

With how much the city is growing, the city will need to invest in the community, and part of that is investing in the water system. The city’s water division is currently working on a master plan to address problems that could come up in the next 50 to 100 years.

