16-year-old boy dies in Codington County car crash

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 16-year-old male died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Florence.

The name of the only person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Chevy Impala was westbound on 165th Street when it crossed the center line, went into the south ditch, and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

