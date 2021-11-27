16-year-old boy dies in Codington County car crash
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 16-year-old male died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Florence.
The name of the only person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Chevy Impala was westbound on 165th Street when it crossed the center line, went into the south ditch, and rolled.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.