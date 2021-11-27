Augustana men avert disaster against Doane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 25-4 run to start the second half pushed the Augustana men’s basketball team to a 67-57 win over Doane Friday in the Elmen Center. The No. 13 Vikings improve to 5-1 on the season while Doane, who played the game as an exhibition, is 4-7 on the year.

Augustana had work to do in the second half, having entered halftime trailing 34-24. The Vikings came out firing in the second half, totaling 17 made baskets on 33 total shots for 51.5 percent from the field.

A 12-2 run erased the deficit as Tyler Riemersma made a pair of free throws to knot the score at 36-all with 15:29 on the clock. The Tigers quickly answered on a Brady Timm layup, but Augustana had an answer of its own with a 3-point basket from Alex Distras to take a 39-38 lead, an advantage it would not relinquish.

The lead for AU quickly ballooned to 11 points on back-to-back baskets from Dykman at the 10-minute mark and eventually stretched to 16 points on an Isaac Fink pull-up jumper with 4:54 on the clock.

Following mass substitutions, the final score settled at 67-57 to give Augustana its fifth win of 2021-22.

Tyler Riemersma led all scorers with 24 points and neared a double-double with nine rebounds. Five of those rebounds were on the offensive end, continuing his trend of owning the offensive boards.

Fink and Dykman also reached double-digit point totals with 15 and 10, respectively, while Jameson Bryan dished a career-best nine assists. Having perhaps his strongest game as a freshman, Distras recorded nine points in 12 minutes of action off the bench on 4-of-8 shooting.

Doane was led by Anthony Laravie with 15 points.

Augustana returns to action Saturday for the second game of a doubleheader with the Viking women. The women’s team hosts Briar Cliff at 3 p.m. while the men host Grand View at 5 p.m. inside the Elmen Center.

