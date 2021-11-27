Minneota stunned by Mayer Lutheran in Minnesota 1A Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minneota Vikings finally ran into a team that could contain their powerful offense, and at the worst possible time too.

Mayer Lutheran went ahead early in the third quarter on a Cole Neitzel touchdown run and shut the potent Viking attack out in the second half to claim Minnesota’s 1A State Football Championship 20-14 on Friday morning at US Bank Stadium in the 2021 Prep Bowl.

The Vikings finish as state runner-up after suffering their only defeat of the year (12-1).

Mayer Lutheran (12-1) outgained Minneota 297-192. Conner Sik, the star of Minneota’s semifinal win last week when he ran for 173 yards against Rushford-Peterson, managed just 63 yards on 17 carries as the Minneota rushing game totaled 88 yards for the game. Mayer Lutheran also0 forced five fumbles and recoverd two. Minneota was 4-12 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down.

The Vikings went ahead 7-0 after one quarter on a three yard touchdown run by Anthony Rybinski. He carried the ball three times for 25 yards and also caught a team-best four passes for 63 yards.

A 41-yard Ty Hoese to Samuel Dennis got Mayer Lutheran within 7-6 in the second quarter, and then Neitzel gave them the lead on a 13 yard run.

Minneota struck back in the final minute when Isaac Pohlen hit Jonah Gruenes who proceeded to shed a tackler and carry three more Mayer Lutheran defenders into the endzone, giving the Vikings a 14-13 halftime lead.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.