Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minneota stunned by Mayer Lutheran in Minnesota 1A Championship

Vikings suffer only loss of year 20-14
Vikings react to their 20-14 defeat in Minnesota's 1A State Championship Game against Mayer...
Vikings react to their 20-14 defeat in Minnesota's 1A State Championship Game against Mayer Lutheran(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minneota Vikings finally ran into a team that could contain their powerful offense, and at the worst possible time too.

Mayer Lutheran went ahead early in the third quarter on a Cole Neitzel touchdown run and shut the potent Viking attack out in the second half to claim Minnesota’s 1A State Football Championship 20-14 on Friday morning at US Bank Stadium in the 2021 Prep Bowl.

The Vikings finish as state runner-up after suffering their only defeat of the year (12-1).

Mayer Lutheran (12-1) outgained Minneota 297-192. Conner Sik, the star of Minneota’s semifinal win last week when he ran for 173 yards against Rushford-Peterson, managed just 63 yards on 17 carries as the Minneota rushing game totaled 88 yards for the game. Mayer Lutheran also0 forced five fumbles and recoverd two. Minneota was 4-12 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down.

The Vikings went ahead 7-0 after one quarter on a three yard touchdown run by Anthony Rybinski. He carried the ball three times for 25 yards and also caught a team-best four passes for 63 yards.

A 41-yard Ty Hoese to Samuel Dennis got Mayer Lutheran within 7-6 in the second quarter, and then Neitzel gave them the lead on a 13 yard run.

Minneota struck back in the final minute when Isaac Pohlen hit Jonah Gruenes who proceeded to shed a tackler and carry three more Mayer Lutheran defenders into the endzone, giving the Vikings a 14-13 halftime lead.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
A plane, dismantled in a grove of trees between Tuthill and Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, is...
Mystery plane at Camp Leif Ericson raising questions in Sioux Falls
Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
From rural roots to leading the University of South Dakota’s Sanford School of Medicine, we...
Someone You Should Know: Leading USD Sanford School of Medicine
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Blocks shot during 67-57 win over Doane
Augustana men avert disaster against Doane
Celebrates a goal during 3-2 win over Lincoln
Stampede stop Lincoln
Defeats SDSU 3-2 in Summit Semifinals
Summit Semifinals-USD vs. SDSU
Blocks shot during 67-57 win over Doane
Augie men avoid NAIA upset
Celebrates a goal during 3-2 win over Lincoln
Stampede stop Lincoln