Name Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash

BOX ELDER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died last Saturday, Nov. 20, in a one-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo was westbound on Highway 1416 when it left the roadway to the south, struck a guardrail, continued down the ditch and overturned.

Ronnie Oakie, the 51-year-old driver and only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

