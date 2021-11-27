Name Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died last Saturday, Nov. 20,  in a one-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo was westbound on Highway 1416 when it left the roadway to the south, struck a guardrail, continued down the ditch and overturned.

Ronnie Oakie, the 51-year-old driver and only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

