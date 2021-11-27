Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Saturday’s Forecast to Feature Sunshine, Breezy Conditions

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a significantly warmer day on our Friday compared to Thanksgiving day as most areas were a good 15-30 degrees warmer. It’ll be a nice day today aside from some gusty winds at times.

TODAY: A cold front will sweep through the area with higher pressure right behind it. As a result, we’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky but winds will be breezy out of the N to NW at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to low 50s, which is about 5-10 degrees above average for late November.

TONIGHT: High pressure will slide through the area, so we’ll have a mostly clear sky. Some clouds move in overnight ahead of a warm front. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-15 mph during the evening, but will shift to the S and W overnight and decrease to less than 10 mph. Lows drop back into the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY: The warm front progresses east, so expect a good deal of cloud cover but less wind, as winds will be out of the S and SW at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows drop back into the 30s to near 40, but expect temperatures to remain steady or slowly rise overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Conditions look to remain dry as we end November and begin the month of December. We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky Monday, then we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky from Tuesday on. There’s a very minor chance of some precipitation on Friday, but that’s a week out still and not look all that promising right now. Highs will be in the 50s and some 60s Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with 40s and low 50s Tuesday. Temperatures drop back into the 40s Friday, falling into the mid 30s to low 40s next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season
A plane, dismantled in a grove of trees between Tuthill and Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, is...
Mystery plane at Camp Leif Ericson raising questions in Sioux Falls
A wave of violent store lootings are leaving a scar on the nation this Thanksgiving holiday week.
Shootings and lootings scar Thanksgiving holiday week
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Mild and Dry Stretch of Weather Ahead
fri
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Forecast For The Weekend
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Friday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Post-Holiday Warming Trend