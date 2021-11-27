Saturday’s Forecast to Feature Sunshine, Breezy Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a significantly warmer day on our Friday compared to Thanksgiving day as most areas were a good 15-30 degrees warmer. It’ll be a nice day today aside from some gusty winds at times.

TODAY: A cold front will sweep through the area with higher pressure right behind it. As a result, we’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky but winds will be breezy out of the N to NW at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to low 50s, which is about 5-10 degrees above average for late November.

TONIGHT: High pressure will slide through the area, so we’ll have a mostly clear sky. Some clouds move in overnight ahead of a warm front. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-15 mph during the evening, but will shift to the S and W overnight and decrease to less than 10 mph. Lows drop back into the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY: The warm front progresses east, so expect a good deal of cloud cover but less wind, as winds will be out of the S and SW at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows drop back into the 30s to near 40, but expect temperatures to remain steady or slowly rise overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Conditions look to remain dry as we end November and begin the month of December. We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky Monday, then we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky from Tuesday on. There’s a very minor chance of some precipitation on Friday, but that’s a week out still and not look all that promising right now. Highs will be in the 50s and some 60s Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with 40s and low 50s Tuesday. Temperatures drop back into the 40s Friday, falling into the mid 30s to low 40s next weekend.

