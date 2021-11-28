FCS PLAYOFFS: Jackrabbits run over UC-Davis

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s road to a second consecutive FCS National Championship game will be considerably hard this year since they did not earn a seed and a bye into the second round.

Despite that, though, the Jackrabbits gave fans plenty of reason to believe they’re capable of returning to Frisco after destroying UC-Davis in the opening round.

Busy day of playoff action in South Dakota kicks in an hour between @GoJacksFB and UC-Davis pic.twitter.com/zVJHPEUhH3 — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) November 27, 2021

SDSU’s offense rushed for 446 yards on offense keyed by Isaiah Davis (217) and Pierre Strong Jr, and their defense picked off a program-record tying six passes, two of which were returned for touchdowns, in a 56-24 romp at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Jacks advance to the second round and will head to California to face Sacramento State next Saturday at 8:00 PM CST.

FINAL- @GoJacksFB rolls past UC-Davis 56-24 in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs. They get Sacramento State next week in California in the second round. Highlights/reaction ahead on @dakotanews_now at 6 (@GoJacksSDSU ) pic.twitter.com/RILfFyESsC — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) November 27, 2021

A full game recap courtesy of SDSU Athletics is below. Due to NCAA broadcast restrictions we cannot post game highlights here. Click on the video viewer to watch our exclusive postgame live interview with Jackrabbit head coach John Stiegelmeier.

SDSU RECAP

South Dakota State rushed for a season-high 433 yards and tied a school record with six interceptions as the Jackrabbits advanced in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a convincing 56-24 opening-round victory over UC Davis Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

In advancing to meet fourth-seeded Sacramento State, the Jackrabbits improved to 9-3 overall. UC Davis had its season end with an 8-4 overall record.

UC Davis held a pair of early leads, taking the opening kickoff and marching 60 yards on nine plays before settling or a 32-yard field goal by Isaiah Gomez two and a half minutes into the contest.

SDSU answered later in the quarter with a six-play, 70-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Walter Payton Award finalist Pierre Strong, Jr. It was Strong’s 16th rushing touchdown of the season.

The Aggies regained the lead after taking advantage of the Jackrabbits’ lone turnover of the day. After a muffed punt was recovered by UC Davis at the SDSU 9, the Aggies converted on fourth-and-goal as C.J. Hutton caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Miles Hastings.

The Jackrabbit running game hit full stride on the ensuing drive in the second quarter, quickly moving 75 yards - all on the ground - on only four plays. Strong carried for 24 and 31 yards on the first two plays of the drive to set up an 18-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Davis.

On the next SDSU possession, Davis recorded attempts of 40 and 23 yards before Strong tossed his fourth touchdown of the season on a 10-yard throwback to quarterback Chris Oladokun down the left sideline.

The SDSU lead grew to 28-10 moments after the first Jackrabbit interception of the afternoon as defensive end Cade Terveer picked off a pass that was initially broken up by Cale Reeder. On the very next play, Oladokun found Jadon Janke open down the middle of the field for a 33-yard touchdown.

The Jackrabbits’ lead could have been even larger had it not been for three missed field goals in the opening half.

UC Davis cut the margin to 28-17 with a touchdown late in the first half as Ulonzo Gilliam plunged in from 2 yards out. Gilliam gained 73 yards on 10 carries and added game highs of eight receptions and 55 receiving yards.

Each of the Aggies’ first four drives of the second half ended on interceptions - two of which SDSU returned for touchdowns. Buck Buchanan Award finalist Adam Bock stepped in front of a H. Rodrigues pass on the opening drive of the half and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.

Don Gardner and Dalys Beanum picked off passes on the next two drives before Beanum came up with his third interception of the game midway through the fourth quarter, one he returned 59 yards for the score.

In between, SDSU tacked on two more offensive touchdowns. Zach Heins caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Oladokun after runs of 41 yards by Davis and a 20-yard scramble by Oladokun on third-and-19. The final Jackrabbit touchdown came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by offensive lineman Gus Miller after Strong was stripped of the ball just shy of the goal line.

Rodrigues scored the lone touchdown of the second half for UC Davis on a 15-yard run with four minutes remaining.

The Jackrabbits’ 433 rushing yards were one off the program’s playoff record set in 2012 against Eastern Illinois. Davis carried 15 times for a career-high 217 yards, while Strong added a season-high 172 yards on 19 carries.

Oladokun completed 8-of-17 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Jadon Janke led the receiving corps with 41 yards on two catches.

Overall, SDSU finished with a 532-402 advantage in total offense and averaged 8.9 yards per play.

Reeder led the Jackrabbits with eight tackles, followed by six each by Bock, Logan Backhaus and Isaiah Stalbird. Besides their six interceptions, SDSU also broke up seven passes.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits’ second-round matchup at Sacramento State is scheduled for a 6 p.m. Pacific Time (8 p.m. Central) kickoff next Saturday (Dec. 4) at Hornet Stadium.

NOTES

South Dakota State leads the all-time series, 6-2, and has won the last five meetings

The Jackrabbits improved to 12-10 in FCS playoff games, including a 3-3 mark versus Big Sky Conference opponents

SDSU entered the game ranked 11th in both the Stats Perform media and FCS coaches’ polls; UC Davis held rankings of 14th and 16th, respectively

The Jackrabbits previously intercepted six passes in a game versus Augustana in 1950 and St. Cloud State in 1952

Beanum became the first South Dakota State player with three interceptions in a game since Tyler Koch at Central Arkansas on Nov. 3, 2007

SDSU returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game for the first time since Nov. 10, 2007, versus Southern Utah (both by Koch)

Beanum now leads the team with four interceptions, two of which have been returned for touchdowns (versus Dixie State on Oct. 2)

Strong moved into third place on the SDSU career rushing charts with 4,330 yards, passing Kyle Minett (4,277 yards from 2007-10)

Strong took over sole possession of eighth place on the Jackrabbit single-season rushing chart with 1,489 yards, breaking a tie with Rick Wegher (1,317 yards in 1984)

Davis has tallied 663 rushing yards on only 58 carries in five career playoff games (132.6 ypg, 11.4 ypc)

