SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase is taking place from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The owner of Prairie View Event Hall and organizer of the event, Melissa Matlock, joined Dakota News Now to give more details about the event as well as the wedding industry as a whole.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.