Stampede blank Sioux City to win third straight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blake Humphrey’s goal 11:36 into the third period proved to be the only goal needed for the Sioux Falls Stampede who blanked the Sioux City Musketeers 2-0 Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. Clint Levens added an empty net goal late while Noah Grannan earned his first shutout of the season with 25 saves as the Stampede won for the third straight game, all on home ice. The Stampede have now blanked their opponents in two of their last three games and finished their five-game homestand with a 3-2-0 record.

After two scoreless periods, it took all the way until the final nine minutes of the game when the Herd were awarded a power play and for the first time in seven games, the Herd would take advantage. A beautiful set up from Maddox Fleming to Garrett Pinoniemi who sent the puck to the bottom of the left circle for Blake Humphrey who blasted it into the net for a 1-0 lead.

The Herd would have to fight off a late penalty, but killed it successfully leaving the Musketeers still down by a goal heading into the final minutes. With the goaltender pulled, Sioux Falls put the game away for good with just under a minute remaining when Clint Levens took the puck in front of the Stampede bench and fired it the length of the ice to secure the win.

Sioux City outshot the Stampede 25-20 on the night and went 0-for-2 power play while the Stampede finished 1-for-3.

The Herd will look to continue their win streak next weekend with two games at Waterloo on Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop is 7:05 PM on Friday and 6:05 PM on Saturday.

CORRECTION-in the video highlights the Stampede goal was credited to Garett Pinoniemi. He in fact had the assist as the goal was scored by Blake Humphrey.

