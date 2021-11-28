USD football team hosts first home playoff game in 35 years

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big day for the University of South Dakota as the football team took on the Southern Illinois Salukis, in their first home playoff game since 1986.

For the fans and alumni, the wait to see playoff football in Vermillion has been long, but that has led to even more excitement for this game.

“Major pride, it’s cool that first of all our team is in the playoffs and just being able to come here and watch a playoff game in general, it makes me proud to be a yote,” said Brandon Kramer, a USD student.

Doug Vander Esch was a leader on defense for the coyotes in the ‘80s and says this experience is like nothing these players have ever played in before.

“I played linebacker in ‘86 in our last home playoff game and calling the plays it was hard for the people in the huddle to even hear the play,” said Vander Esch. “The energy there’s so much excitement and obviously we came out with a win and beat troy state.”

Vander Esch’s son Caleb is a wide receiver for this USD team. Vander Esch says he hopes each and every player on the team soaks up this experience

“I sent him a picture of right after the game from 1986 and I’m like Caleb it’s your time to go make history, go have some fun, win this home playoff game and just enjoy your time,” said Vander Esch.

A coyote home game always brings the Vermillion community together, but a playoff game is something else.

“Having a home playoff game obviously helps drive the community support of the university and the team and the players, and the coaches,” said Scott Jones, USD Quarterback for the ‘86 playoff game.

“It really brings the community together, we were just downtown having some lunch and going to the bookstore, and everybody is just so excited,” said Vander Esch. “Sports a lot of the time just bring people together.

This may have been their first home playoff game since becoming an FCS program, but fans and alumni alike hope this is just the first of many in the coming years.

