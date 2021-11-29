Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit Football team.

The Viborg-Hurley standout was at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with the Cornhusker Baseball program. However Mason had previously posted on social media on November 15th that he would be entering the transfer portal.

Mason states that he plans on playing quarterback for the Jackrabbits.

LETS GO JACKS 🐰🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/g1RuyoiLEM — Chase Mason (@Chase_Mason11) November 29, 2021

