Local nonprofit hosts inaugural gala benefit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an effort to help end hunger in the Sioux Empire, organizers with the Faith Temple Food Giveaway continue to erase food insecurity by making sure those in need are provided for. Wednesday December 1, the community can help make this a reality through the inaugural fundraising gala “Sharing the Table.” An evening of food, music, silent auctions, and live auctions begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Award-winning music artist Phil Joel will perform live. Tickets are available here, and full tables are available for sponsorship or purchase.

