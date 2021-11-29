Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Local nonprofit hosts inaugural gala benefit

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an effort to help end hunger in the Sioux Empire, organizers with the Faith Temple Food Giveaway continue to erase food insecurity by making sure those in need are provided for. Wednesday December 1, the community can help make this a reality through the inaugural fundraising gala “Sharing the Table.” An evening of food, music, silent auctions, and live auctions begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Award-winning music artist Phil Joel will perform live. Tickets are available here, and full tables are available for sponsorship or purchase.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle.
Minivan nearly hits two officers before officer fires gun at vehicle
A 16-year-old male died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Florence.
16-year-old boy dies in Codington County car crash
Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit...
Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits
A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died last Saturday, Nov. 20, in a...
Name Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash

Latest News

2021 City of Sioux Falls Crime Statistics 3
2021 City of Sioux Falls Crime Statistics 2
2021 City of Sioux Falls Crime Statistics 1
Sioux Falls Police say the incident began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when an officer attempted to...
Minnehaha Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sioux Falls Police officer-involved shooting