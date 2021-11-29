Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle.

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, November 28, around 5:25 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country for a traffic violation near 11th Street and Phillips Avenue. The Chrysler did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the minivan.

Officers checked an address near Paulton Avenue and Southeastern Avenue to try and find the Chrysler.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Chrysler returned and officers tried to speak to the driver. The minivan backed up, rammed a patrol car, and then nearly hit two officers as it drove at them. One officer fired their service weapon at the van and the van left the area.

Neither the driver nor the Chrysler Town and Country have been found.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate this officer-involved shooting.

