Minnehaha Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sioux Falls Police officer-involved shooting

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a Sioux Falls Police officer fired his gun at a vehicle that nearly hit officers Sunday night.

Sioux Falls Police say the incident began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when an officer attempted to stop a Chrysler Town & Country in traffic. They say the driver sped off at a high rate of speed and that the officer did not pursue the minivan.

Police were able to locate the minivan’s registered address near Paulson and Southeastern Avenues. Police tried to stop the minivan when it later showed up at the address.

Police say the minivan reversed and rammed a police car before it drove forward, nearly striking two officers. One of the officers fired his gun at the minivan as it fled. Police did not say how many shots were fired.

The minivan was found overnight, abandoned, near 13th Street and Bahnson Avenue.

The investigation has been turned over to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is also investigating the officer-involved shooting. The officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, per policy.

