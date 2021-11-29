Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant

By Joe Fisher
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Travel restrictions related to the newly-named coronavirus omicron variant don’t currently apply to citizens in the United States, but many Americans are having trouble getting home anyway.

Lauren Kennedy-Brady and her family are holed up in Johannesburg, South Africa, after a safari vacation, hoping for a flight home to Raleigh.

“We have spent the last 48 hours booking and rebooking for flights that are continually getting canceled, or they are not letting us on because we do not have a European passport,” Kennedy-Brady said.

From Cape Town to Victoria Falls, their two-week vacation ended Friday, just as many countries started issuing travel bans because of the omicron variant.

“It’s really hard. The game keeps changing and we are just trying to keep a level head and trying to keep our patience intact,” Kennedy-Brady said, adding the airport is filled with frustrated passengers in the same situation.

Alan Campbell, a family member, says the U.S. embassies and consulates have provided very little information.

“This may be something that is just going to take time,” Campbell said.

The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them there.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle.
Minivan nearly hits two officers before officer fires gun at vehicle
A 16-year-old male died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Florence.
16-year-old boy dies in Codington County car crash
Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit...
Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits
A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died last Saturday, Nov. 20, in a...
Name Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash

Latest News

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official
2021 City of Sioux Falls Crime Statistics 3
2021 City of Sioux Falls Crime Statistics 2
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
In this April 26, 2018, file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after...
Bill Cosby prosecutors take case to US Supreme Court