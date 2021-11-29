Avera Medical Minute
Report: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to step down as CEO

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company’s chief executive.

Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

