SDSU heads west to Sacramento State in FCS Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following a dominant performance at home against UC Davis, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits look to continue that performance against Sacramento State next Saturday.

The Jackrabbit defense in particular had a stellar day on the field, picking off UC Davis quarterbacks six times, returning two for touchdowns. That stout defense is helping the Jacks continue on in the FCS Playoffs, hoping to make another deep run in the postseason.

“Us corners, we just knew that we had a really good opportunity of picking the ball off, and making plays on the ball. [Donald Gardner] got a pick, and a bunch of other linebackers got a pick. It was just a really good day for the defense, going against a really good UC Davis team as well. It’s just a good day for the defense.” said SDSU Sophomore Cornerback Dalys Beanum.

