SDSU Women’s Basketball pull off upset over No. 15 UCLA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Women’s Basketball team pulled off an upset Saturday in the Gulf Coast Showcase, taking down No. 15 UCLA.

The Jackrabbits took down the Bruins 76-66 Saturday, off a strong second quarter performance. Four Jacks scored in double digit points Lindsey Thueninck and Tori Nelson with 11 points each. Paige Meyer and Paiton Burckhard also each scored 10.

The Jackrabbits last game in the Showcase against was cancelled Sunday. SDSU takes the floor again in Cedar Falls, Iowa, against Northern Iowa Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.