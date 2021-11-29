Sioux Falls crime trends over the past year as the city continues to grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls has grown substantially in recent years, and today the police department and city officials met to discuss crime trends that stuck out this year.

“When I talk with people in the community, there are really two things that they talk about as non-negotiable expectations of their government. One is their infrastructure but the second is public safety,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Monday’s meeting took place at city hall and looked at statistics over the past three years.

“2020 was a difficult year on a lot of fronts, and that included crime. Cities across the country saw upticks in crime, upticks in homicides, we were no exception here,” Tenhaken said.

However, those increases in violent crime experienced a change this year.

“Homicides, aggravated assaults, domestic assaults, robberies are all down this year compared to last year,” TenHaken said.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jonathan Thum wants to thank community organizations for those decreases, especially in domestic assaults.

“Partnerships we have with the Children’s Inn, the Compass Center, Call to Freedom, and many other people within the community who really pour time energy, and effort into making these go down because the reality is people need resources and help to get out of these situations,” Thum said.

The number of drug seizures has drastically increased, with record-breaking numbers in the amount of Fentanyl recovered. However, this has not correlated to a decrease in drug overdoses.

“We are on pace for record overdose deaths. I think this is where I implore young people and people in general, if you’re thinking about using these types of narcotics I want you to think and visualize your parents finding out that maybe you’ve overdosed and passed away,” Thum said.

The purpose of the meeting is to focus on transparency with the community. The Sioux Falls Police Department is one of just a few agencies across the county that still organizes daily police briefings.

“The fact that we do a daily crime briefing will sometimes craft a narrative that there’s rampant crime. The truth is in the data and the data shows that it’s a very safe community thanks to the work of our Sioux Falls Fire Department and our Sioux Falls Police Department,” TenHaken said.

Moving forward, the city hopes to hold more conferences like this one.

