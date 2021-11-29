Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce come up short against Cleveland Charge in double overtime

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce drop both games in a double-header homestand to the Cleveland Charge, losing Sunday’s game 113-110 in double overtime.

Brandon Knight led the Skyforce with 24 points, with Martin Krampelj and Mike Smith scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively. Tacko Fall led the Charge with 22 points and 17 total rebounds.

The Skyforce play next at home Friday, Dec. 3rd against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

