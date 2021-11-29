Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota looks to come back strong next year following loss in FCS Playoffs

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota will be looking to improve and return to the FCS Playoffs next year, following a first round lost to Southern Illinois 22-10.

The Coyotes struggled on offense early in the game, only grabbing 66 yards of offense in the first half, and only one yard in the second quarter. While the Coyotes did eventually get a rhythm on offense, it certainly hampered their ability to get back in the game in the second half.

“I think it was just trying to get into a rhythm. I think it kind of came in late third quarter, early third quarter, something like that. It’s just, trying to get something going. We were able to do that in the second half. Wish we could’ve got that in the first quarter.” said USD Freshman Quarterback Carson Camp.

Even with the playoff loss, it was a turnaround year for USD, going 7-4 in the regular season and returning to the FCS Playoffs. Coach Bob Nielson said that while the loss stings, it’s a great learning opportunity for the young team to come back stronger next year.

