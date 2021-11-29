South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance to build state’s first military museum in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance is gearing up to establish the state’s first comprehensive military museum.

The Alliance announced Monday the purchase of its neighboring building in north Sioux Falls. The Alliance moved into its location at 1600 W Russell Street, just north of the Denny Sanford Premier Center, in March 2020.

“The opportunity to purchase the former AAA building immediately next to the Alliance was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we could not ignore,” said Tony Bour, the Alliance’s Vice Chairman. “The Alliance’s focus has always been to both bring people together and preserve South Dakota’s incredible military heritage. It’s a heritage created by so many South Dakotans of different eras and branches of service that it really does need to be preserved for future generations.”

The Alliance says the building’s purchase was made through a matching gift. Work on the building will not begin until the Alliance can raise funds.

For more information on the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, visit southdakotaalliance.org/.

