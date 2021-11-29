Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota to play Minnesota in NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota will play No. 12 seeded Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA Division I Volleyball tournament. The matchup became official following the NCAA Selection Show Sunday evening.

The Coyotes secured an automatic bid to the tournament following a 3-0 win over Omaha in the Summit League Championship. South Dakota made last year’s tournament as well.

While the competition headed into the tournament will ramp up, the team feels confident after some tough games in the Summit League and non-conference schedule this year, with high expectations placed on their performance.

“That’s why all of those games during the regular season were so tough, and we lost a couple of close ones. But I think ultimately we set ourselves up really well.” said USD Senior Setter Madison Jurgens. “We like to be the team that everyone wants to beat . Today, it just happened to be Omaha that was the team to beat. We excel under pressure.”

The first round of the tournament for the Coyotes takes place Friday evening at 7 p.m. in the Minneapolis Region. The other teams in the region include Stanford and Iowa State

