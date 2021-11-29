Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota reports 575 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 575 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data from Tuesday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Tuesday’s COVID-19 report will include data from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 164,867. 155,286 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state stand at 7,253.

234 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 Overall, 8,362 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 475,241 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 427,445 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 132,492 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state’s death toll is 2,328.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle.
Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle
A 16-year-old male died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Florence.
16-year-old boy dies in Codington County car crash
A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died last Saturday, Nov. 20, in a...
Name Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit...
Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits

Latest News

South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance to build state’s first military museum in Sioux Falls
605 Magazine
December issue of 605 Magazine plus wedding edition
Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota holds menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah
Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota holds menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah
Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota holds menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah
Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota holds menorah lighting for first night of Hanukkah