South Dakota reports 575 new COVID-19 cases Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 575 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data from Tuesday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Tuesday’s COVID-19 report will include data from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 164,867. 155,286 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state stand at 7,253.

234 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 Overall, 8,362 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 475,241 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 427,445 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 132,492 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state’s death toll is 2,328.

