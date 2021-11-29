Twilight Flight takes off for year 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - End of the year traditions have returned and usually ignite a little magic for most people. Family time and Christmas lights certainly help, as does the Winter Wonderland at Falls Park, and the Twilight Flight lifting off from the Strawbale Winery in Renner. It serves as a reminder that the calendar is about to read 2022, and the current year approaches its own twilight. Don South, the owner of Strawbale Winery, says the tradition always means something to him and his family.

“It’s just special. I mean this is our holiday basically. We start now and go through the week before Christmas, and then it’s on to the real private stuff, but this is a way to give people an experience that otherwise they wouldn’t be able to have,” South said.

There are new people that hop into the helicopter every year. The young, the old, multiple generations all on the same flight, and couples that often get engaged.

“It’s just a sense of family basically on a lot of these flights.”

Bob and Carol Woltjer took their first flight and struggled to find the words to describe their experience seeing the nearly 356,000 LEDs and lights. Bob did say, “The lighting was magnificent. It wasn’t totally what I expected it to be, but I’m very thankful to go up there.”

The flights continue in December, but you must make reservations.

