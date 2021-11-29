Avera Medical Minute
Warm and Breezy

Cooler Weather later this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be mostly sunny across the region to start off our week, but the wind will be picking up. The wind will switch to the northwest today and we could see wind gusts around 30 mph this afternoon. Otherwise, it’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 50s in the north to near 60 in the south. A few clouds will move through overnight and linger into Tuesday, but we’ll stay dry. Highs will drop down into the 40s and 50s tomorrow.

We’ll rebound nicely as we head through the middle of the week. Highs will be back in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region Wednesday and Thursday! But we’re going to start to see some cooler air roll into the region. By the end of the week, we’ll see highs drop back into the 40s for everyone. Over the weekend, most of us will be in the low 40s for highs with a few upper 30s to the north.

By the beginning of next week, it’s going to cool off even more. Highs will drop down into the mid to upper 30s across the region with morning lows down into the low 20s. It looks like it will be staying dry early next week. Looking a little farther out, it does look like we’ll see highs warm up a bit and we should stay mostly dry.

