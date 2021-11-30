Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: Benefits of Avera Group Health Plans

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s around this time of year that employers usually open enrollment for health benefits.

Avera Health offers a health plan that is integrated with the health system. During the pandemic and the current workforce situation, it offers both employers and employees a number of benefits.

“Those employers are also finding creative ways to offer different types of benefits to their employees,” said Jordan Anderson, VP of Sales for Avera Health Plans. “Whether that’s additional dental, vision, life, disability benefits or contributing more to their 401(k) if they have that. So not only are you competing on wages and benefits but you’re also competing on ancillary benefits as well.”

Avera Health Plans offer packages that are all encompassing.

Anderson says Avera Health Plan team members want to engage with members and patients throughout the course of any treatment that they’re going through, help to educate them and connect them to the right resources.

“Ultimately, I think it comes down to caring,” said Anderson.

That care is something felt by the staff at Volunteers of America Dakotas a member of Avera Group Health Plans.

“Its certainly more than just insurance, it’s about relationships and we have a great team at Avera Health Plans that supports our staff with questions or things that come up, and especially during the pandemic that partnership has been strengthened,” said Mallie Kludt, Managing Director of Organizational Health at Volunteers of America.

During the pandemic, Avera helped organize and orchestrate vaccine clinics for the VOA so staff and others could receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccines hassle-free.

The health system also allowed employees to retain their insurance during the pandemic, regardless of how many hours they were working.

“The health plan also made some changes to allow for virtual care to be covered at 100 percent and that was really beneficial as well,” said Kludt.

For more information on Avera Health Plans, visit Avera.org/MedicalMinute

