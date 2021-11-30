Avera Medical Minute
Baseline concussion testing could help prevent future concussions.

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 30, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concussions can come with a variety of symptoms including; headaches, nausea, and trouble balancing.

A baseline concussion test help doctors know how a person’s body acts under normal conditions both mentally and physically testing things like reaction time, dizziness, and balance. In the event of a concussion, these tests help doctors know if someone is fully healed before clearing them to return to athletics.

“Baseline testing for concussion is a series of assessments that can help establish strengths and weaknesses for an athlete and help us compare themselves to their own data in case they get injured so that we can establish a quick and tailored approach to recovery,” said Clinical Neuropsychologist Dr. Josefine Combs.

If someone resumes athletics too soon after suffering a concussion it can lead to more injuries in the future which is why the CDC now recommends baseline testing for athletes.

“If an athlete is injured and continues to play they put themselves at risk for much more serious injuries to follow, if they take a second hit it can be much more catastrophic than if the first injury is treated properly,” said Combs.

The CDC recommends that all youth athletes receive a baseline concussion test every two years.

For more information click here.

