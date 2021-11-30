Bishop Dudley House looking for donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bishop Dudley House could use your help on this ‘Giving Tuesday.’ The organization, which provides shelter for people in need, could use several types of personal items like tootbrushes and shampoo. Madeline Shields, the Executive Director of the Bishop Dudley House, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to talk about how you can help.

