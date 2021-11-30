Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bishop Dudley House looking for donations

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bishop Dudley House could use your help on this ‘Giving Tuesday.’ The organization, which provides shelter for people in need, could use several types of personal items like tootbrushes and shampoo. Madeline Shields, the Executive Director of the Bishop Dudley House, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to talk about how you can help.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle.
Minivan nearly hits two officers before officer fires gun at vehicle
Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit...
Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

Giving Tuesday
How to donate on Giving Tuesday
Non-profit helping to get wreaths on veterans’ gravestones for holiday season
This holiday season, a non-profit is making a push to make sure every gravestone at the Black...
Non-profit helping to get wreaths on veterans’ gravestones for holiday season
Beer at Jacks and Yotes games? Regents to discuss soon
Beer for all Jacks and Yotes fans at games? Leaders discuss possible changes