Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Cooler, Less Wind

Warmer Temps Tomorrow, Thursday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be a little cooler today than we were Monday. There will be some more cloud cover but less wind. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the north to the low to mid 50s in the south. We’ll generally remain dry throughout this week with some minor chances of light precipitation tonight and into Wednesday.

Highs will rebound Wednesday back to the upper 50s to the low 60s. Mild air will remain across the region for Thursday, but then we’ll gradually cool down for Friday with highs falling to the 40s. Remember, we’re well above average for temperatures this time of the year! We should be in the 30s for highs and teens for lows.

This weekend will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, but we look to stay dry once again with no signs of major snowfall coming just yet.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle.
Minivan nearly hits two officers before officer fires gun at vehicle
The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit...
Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild End of November
mon
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update
Warm Start to December
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins