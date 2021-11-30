Cooler, Less Wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be a little cooler today than we were Monday. There will be some more cloud cover but less wind. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the north to the low to mid 50s in the south. We’ll generally remain dry throughout this week with some minor chances of light precipitation tonight and into Wednesday.

Highs will rebound Wednesday back to the upper 50s to the low 60s. Mild air will remain across the region for Thursday, but then we’ll gradually cool down for Friday with highs falling to the 40s. Remember, we’re well above average for temperatures this time of the year! We should be in the 30s for highs and teens for lows.

This weekend will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, but we look to stay dry once again with no signs of major snowfall coming just yet.

