Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Demand for aluminum cans impacting local breweries

Your next craft beer might cost you some extra money. It’s all due to ongoing supply chain...
Your next craft beer might cost you some extra money. It’s all due to ongoing supply chain issues, this time, specifically dealing with aluminum cans.(Dakota News Now)
By Scott Engen
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Your next craft beer might cost you some extra money. It’s all due to ongoing supply chain issues. This time it specifically deals with aluminum cans.

Ball Corporation, one of the world’s largest suppliers of aluminum cans, says demand continues to outpace supply.

Ball is now requiring non-contract companies, including smaller breweries, to order a minimum of five truckloads of cans.

To put it into perspective, that’s more than one million cans, the total amount Ferson Brewing Company, in Sioux Falls, says they use in an entire year.

“It’s another hurdle in a long list of things to figure out,” Ferson Brewing Company co-founder Derek Fernholz said.

Another of the region’s most popular breweries, Remedy Brewing Company, is getting ready to celebrate canning their millionth brew since opening just a few years ago.

“Now they’re asking us to order a million cans of a single skew, pre-printed, it’s just not possible,” Remedy Brewing Company co-founder Matt Hastad said.

Ball Corporation also says its price-per-can will increase.

“We’re talking $100,000 to $150,000 order of cans, that’s a lot to sit on, and warehouse, and have that money spent, right? From a business perspective,” Fernholz said.

Hastad predicts the cost will fall on breweries across the nation, as well as consumers.

“It is going to be something that hits everyone’s pocketbooks pretty heavily, shortly,” Hastad said.

Industry insiders say the move could force many small brewers to re-think their entire business models or even be forced to close.

“Keep buying local, keep supporting your local breweries, and buckle up and try and weather the storm with us,” Hastad said.

The new requirements from Ball Corporation go into effect on January 1st.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s going to look like we’re going to bear a bit of the brunt on our end and pass what we have to forward, without, hopefully, raising the prices too high,” Fernholz said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle.
Minivan nearly hits two officers before officer fires gun at vehicle
A 16-year-old male died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Florence.
16-year-old boy dies in Codington County car crash
Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit...
Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits
A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died last Saturday, Nov. 20, in a...
Name Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash

Latest News

The automotive technology department at Lake Area is working toward adding an Electric and...
Lake Area adds new electric and hybrid vehicle technician program
Sioux Falls crime trends over the past year as the city continues to grow
Sioux Falls crime trends over the past year as the city continues to grow
Sioux Falls crime trends over the past year as the city continues to grow
Sioux Falls crime trends over the past year as the city continues to grow
Local nonprofit hosts inaugural gala benefit