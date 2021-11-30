Demand for aluminum cans impacting local breweries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Your next craft beer might cost you some extra money. It’s all due to ongoing supply chain issues. This time it specifically deals with aluminum cans.

Ball Corporation, one of the world’s largest suppliers of aluminum cans, says demand continues to outpace supply.

Ball is now requiring non-contract companies, including smaller breweries, to order a minimum of five truckloads of cans.

To put it into perspective, that’s more than one million cans, the total amount Ferson Brewing Company, in Sioux Falls, says they use in an entire year.

“It’s another hurdle in a long list of things to figure out,” Ferson Brewing Company co-founder Derek Fernholz said.

Another of the region’s most popular breweries, Remedy Brewing Company, is getting ready to celebrate canning their millionth brew since opening just a few years ago.

“Now they’re asking us to order a million cans of a single skew, pre-printed, it’s just not possible,” Remedy Brewing Company co-founder Matt Hastad said.

Ball Corporation also says its price-per-can will increase.

“We’re talking $100,000 to $150,000 order of cans, that’s a lot to sit on, and warehouse, and have that money spent, right? From a business perspective,” Fernholz said.

Hastad predicts the cost will fall on breweries across the nation, as well as consumers.

“It is going to be something that hits everyone’s pocketbooks pretty heavily, shortly,” Hastad said.

Industry insiders say the move could force many small brewers to re-think their entire business models or even be forced to close.

“Keep buying local, keep supporting your local breweries, and buckle up and try and weather the storm with us,” Hastad said.

The new requirements from Ball Corporation go into effect on January 1st.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s going to look like we’re going to bear a bit of the brunt on our end and pass what we have to forward, without, hopefully, raising the prices too high,” Fernholz said.

