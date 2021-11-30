Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

DWU coach Lindsay Wilber knows that making NAIA volleyball tournament is extra tough for GPAC teams

Tigers advance to Pool Play on Tuesday in Sioux City
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Wesleyan volleyball teams won it’s NAIA match against St. Xavier last Saturday night at the Corn Palace to advance to Sioux City. It’s almost like the GPAC Invitational with Dordt and Northwestern among the conference teams to advance.

With the rough schedule the Tigers play it’s an accomplishment to have a good enough record to make the national tournament for the first time in 31 years.

Head coach Lindsay Wilber says, “I mean I was working for it. That was always the end goal. But yes it is in the GPAC, you don’t get a night off when you play a conference match. You’ve got to be ready to go. You have to beat those top opponents and you can’t falter against an opponent that isn’t as strong so yeah, it’s a grind in this conference.”

The Tigers have already pulled off come big conference wins this year. Pool play starts tomorrow in Sioux City with 8 teams advancing to quarterfinal play after each pool play winner is determined.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle.
Minivan nearly hits two officers before officer fires gun at vehicle
The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit...
Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits
A 16-year-old male died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Florence.
16-year-old boy dies in Codington County car crash

Latest News

Milbank native, USF All-American and championship coach Kalen DeBoer named new head football...
Former USF All-American, Coach and Milbank native Kalen DeBoer is the new Washington Huskies football coach
Angela Young enjoyed her extra final season of volleyball at SMSU
Young’s extra final season at SMSU was a great one for Mustangs volleyball
Angela Young enjoyed her extra final season of volleyball at SMSU
Angela Young had a memorable final Volleyball season at SMSU
Kasib Powell excited to be Skyforce head coach
Former league MVP with Skyforce is excited to be team’s new head coach