DWU coach Lindsay Wilber knows that making NAIA volleyball tournament is extra tough for GPAC teams

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Wesleyan volleyball teams won it’s NAIA match against St. Xavier last Saturday night at the Corn Palace to advance to Sioux City. It’s almost like the GPAC Invitational with Dordt and Northwestern among the conference teams to advance.

With the rough schedule the Tigers play it’s an accomplishment to have a good enough record to make the national tournament for the first time in 31 years.

Head coach Lindsay Wilber says, “I mean I was working for it. That was always the end goal. But yes it is in the GPAC, you don’t get a night off when you play a conference match. You’ve got to be ready to go. You have to beat those top opponents and you can’t falter against an opponent that isn’t as strong so yeah, it’s a grind in this conference.”

The Tigers have already pulled off come big conference wins this year. Pool play starts tomorrow in Sioux City with 8 teams advancing to quarterfinal play after each pool play winner is determined.

