Former league MVP with Skyforce is excited to be team’s new head coach

Kasib Powell is glad to be new Skyforce head coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce didn’t have a season last year so needless to say everyone is excited to have the team back in town. But no-one is more pumped than the new head coach, who starred for the team a dozen years ago on the floor. Now Kasib Powell is the main man on the bench.

Kasib says, ”It was excitement man, a dream job for me. My family’s here in town, I’ve got my business here in town. So it’s something that I wanted and I was just waiting for the right time and I felt the timing was right when they gave me that call so I was ecstatic.”

Powell was a great player in his time with the Skyforce when he was named the league MVP.

