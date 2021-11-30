Former league MVP with Skyforce is excited to be team’s new head coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce didn’t have a season last year so needless to say everyone is excited to have the team back in town. But no-one is more pumped than the new head coach, who starred for the team a dozen years ago on the floor. Now Kasib Powell is the main man on the bench.

Kasib says, ”It was excitement man, a dream job for me. My family’s here in town, I’ve got my business here in town. So it’s something that I wanted and I was just waiting for the right time and I felt the timing was right when they gave me that call so I was ecstatic.”

Powell was a great player in his time with the Skyforce when he was named the league MVP.

