Giving Tuesday: How to research a charity before you give

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Tuesday is a day set aside to donate to charities that make a difference in the lives of those around us. Knowing how to choose a non-profit that will use the money wisely can take just a few minutes of homework.

For many of us, the first deciding factor on who to support often is a matter of the heart.

While those who have a horse say there’s a special relationship when they ride, Jenny Eggers with the horse therapy nonprofit 605 Roots has taken it to a whole new level, using Draper Sensor Therapy for each rider. She’s one of only ten certified in the specific type of therapy nationwide.

“We help balance the brain. So we’re altering the neural pathways. So they can focus, reason, and remember in a way that they couldn’t prior,” said Eggers.

Horse therapy works in tandem with other mental health services.

605 Roots is holding their giving Tuesday fundraiser online, followed by a horse meet and greet and Christmas celebration Saturday morning.

Kevin Scally with Charity Navigator says whatever organization you support, knowing how the funds will be used is crucial.

“And so you want to make sure that you have a good understanding of how your money is actually going to be used, how much is actually going towards programmatic activity and how much is going towards overhead,” said Scally.

At 605 Roots, no one takes an income.

“I think that we get is going right back into the nonprofit at this point, because I just want to give back,” said Eggers.

The Better Business Bureau also provides non-profit reviews, according to State Director Jessie Schmidt.

“Through wise giving Alliance, we accredit charities just like we accredit businesses, but we would tell you, this is a great time of year to go out on Give dot org and take a look at your charities,” said Schmidt.

Giving close to home could provide support for those who live in our neighborhoods.

“All the appeal that we see online, it’s all great. Those in our own communities that do great work, we need to really be able to think about them this time of year and do our best to support them as well,” said Schmidt.

Charity navigator says a good rule of thumb is that at least 70 percent of funds received go directly to the programs you’re supporting, rather than administrative costs.

