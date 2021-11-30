Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo, Butterfly House to explore potential partnership

Great Plains Zoo to host Expedition ZooFalls.
Great Plains Zoo to host Expedition ZooFalls.(Shane Trail)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A partnership between Sioux Falls’ Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium could be on the horizon.

A joint exploration committee has been formed to explore the possibility of the partnership. Over the past year and a half, both organizations have collaborated in several areas, including education and conservation.

“We see a great synergy here between the two of us. We both are here to share with the community the beauty of nature and wildlife to grow that appreciation and we know that working together we’re stronger, we can have a bigger impact,” says Butterfly House CEO Audrey Otto.

The organizations have hired a consulting firm to consider the feasibility and economic impact of a formal partnership.

A final decision could be coming in the next several months.

