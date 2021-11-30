How to donate on Giving Tuesday

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Tuesday is recognized each year following Thanksgiving weekend as a way to help others during the holiday season.

This year, the day falls on Tuesday, Nov. 30. And while many would like to donate, some don’t have access to the organizations they would like to support. Others are concerned about security, and some are just unaware of all the local organizations that need support.

Those are some of the questions South Dakota Gives aims to answer. The nonprofit lists over 400 charitable groups across South Dakota that could use donations to continue their missions.

In addition, South Dakota Gives awards prize money to organizations that register with the group.

South Dakota Gives website

