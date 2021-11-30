Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lake Area adds new electric and hybrid vehicle technician program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hybrid and electric vehicles are becoming more popular here in South Dakota, and Lake Area Technical College is making sure their automotive technician students have the skills to service them. The automotive technology department at Lake Area is working toward adding an Electric and Hybrid Vehicle program, training students for the future.

”The industry is moving at a such a rapid pace toward EV and hybrid that we started talking to our advisory board and they showed a great interest in getting this program going as quickly as we could,” said Automotive Technology Instructor Thor Green.

The new Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technician program will give students an additional year to expand their skills, something not offered anywhere else in the state.

”As of right now, we’re going to be the only ones offering this program. We’re gonna definitely set ourselves apart being the only one in the state right now. I’m hoping that we’re actually ahead of the curve,” said Green.

Students believe this adaptation to change will give them a better chance at being hired after graduation.

”That’s kind of where the industry is going. So, if I have a year of education in this program, that’ll pretty much put me in a whole other spectrum. So, I’m kind of looking toward the future of things. The electric cars are definitely my kind of area,” said student Sam McKay.

Scott Shephard, a former Lake Area professor, lent his own vehicle to help students get a head start at working with electric cars.

”My wife and I own a Mustang Mach-E. We’ve had it since June. This is the second time we’ve brought it up here. We brought it up about a month ago for the guys to look at. The teachers say the young people are very interested in this technology and also interested in the environment as well,” said Shephard.

The program is slated to begin in the fall of 2022, barring any setbacks.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Minivan Nearly Hits Two Officers Before Officer Fires Gun At Vehicle.
Minivan nearly hits two officers before officer fires gun at vehicle
A 16-year-old male died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Florence.
16-year-old boy dies in Codington County car crash
Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit...
Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits
A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died last Saturday, Nov. 20, in a...
Name Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash

Latest News

Your next craft beer might cost you some extra money. It’s all due to ongoing supply chain...
Demand for aluminum cans impacting local breweries
Sioux Falls crime trends over the past year as the city continues to grow
Sioux Falls crime trends over the past year as the city continues to grow
Sioux Falls crime trends over the past year as the city continues to grow
Sioux Falls crime trends over the past year as the city continues to grow
Local nonprofit hosts inaugural gala benefit