Non-profit helping to get wreaths on veterans’ gravestones for holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This holiday season, a non-profit is making a push to make sure every gravestone at the Black Hills National Cemetery has a wreath, as a way to honor and remember those who served.

Placing wreaths at the gravestones of those buried at National Cemeteries has been growing in popularity in the last 15 years. And this year, Senior Veterans, Inc. based out of Colorado Springs, Colorado is looking to expand that effort to South Dakota.

“We’ve done it for four years now in Colorado. But we’ve been able to pretty much clone what we were able to learn in Colorado.” said Senior Veterans, Inc. CEO and Founder David Bolser.

Bolser said they’re looking for donations to help place wreaths in South Dakota for the season. He said while they only play a part in helping order and place the wreaths nationwide, it’s an opportunity they’re looking to make available for all.

“What is really comes down to is making it easy for the general public to donate these wreaths, and to get the message out. That this has been going on for a long time.” said Bolser.

Bolser said as an organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families, this is an important effort for them. And he said with the help of the public, they can help remember and honor those who served this holiday season.

“It’s back to one of our core missions, is we help veterans. I mean that’s what we’ve done for the last ten years. But this is a particular time of year where we’re trying to get the wreaths on the gravestones.”

More information about Senior Veterans, Inc. can be found here. Information about the wreaths and how to donate can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.