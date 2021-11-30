Sioux Falls Police investigating death of 8-week-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating the unattended death of an 8-week-old Sunday.

Police say emergency responders were called to a residence in the 3400 block of N. 4th Ave around 11:45 a.m. for a baby that was not breathing. The baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the incident is not being investigated as a criminal case. The investigation is ongoing.

