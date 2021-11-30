Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota reports 1,341 new COVID-19 cases from Thanksgiving weekend

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,341 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday which includes data from Thanksgiving weekend.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data from Thursday through Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 166,208. 157,096 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 6,778.

243 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase from Wednesday. Overall, 8,446 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 476,860 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 429,250 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 118,081 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported six new deaths Tuesday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,334.

