10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 30th

DeBoer meets the press, Chasing his FB dream at SDSU, NAIA VB Hilites and SDSU MBB
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former USF All-American and Head Coach Kalen DeBoer met with the press in Seattle today as the new head football coach of Washington. Chase Mason shares why he left playing baseball at Nebraska to play football at SDSU. NAIA volleyball results from Sioux City where Northwestern advanced to the Elite 8 and DWU rolled and SDSU men picked up another impressive win at Frost Arena.

