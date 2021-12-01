15 new deaths, 936 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 936 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 167,144. 157,573 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased by over 400 to 7,222.

249 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase from Tuesday. Overall, 8,468 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 477,411 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 429,978 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 120,044 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported 15 new deaths Wednesday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,349.

