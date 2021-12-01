Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Aberdeen supportive home holds shoe drive for community

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Journey Home in Aberdeen has helped community members in need with emergency housing, clothes and now shoes. The supportive home is hosting its third shoe drive for members of the Aberdeen community.

Journey Home Director Devin Hebeisen says there is a greater number of people in need for items like shoes in Aberdeen than one might expect.

“You don’t picture Aberdeen, South Dakota, being an area where people are desperate or homeless, but it’s amazing how many are. The need is here, we just don’t see it,” said Hebeisen.

Donations of all kinds are accepted at the Journey Home, but Hebeisen noticed that not a lot of shoes were being given. This left residents with few options for footwear.

“One of the biggest needs that they have is shoes right now. We get a lot of donations of clothing and for whatever reason we don’t get a lot of shoes,” said Hebeisen.

Journey Home resident, Steven Jensen, says having access to clothes and shoes has changed his life.

”I had no coats, now I got three of them, for example. I had barely any pants, now I got about seven more pairs of pants. Shoes, nice abundance of shoes. I got plenty of shoes from the shoe drive,” said Jensen.

Donations for the shoe drive can be dropped off at Journey Home or Journey Church until December 15th.

”It’s very fortunate that they have plenty of shoes to get out to people. They can always provide that to everyone, from the children to the adults. They’ve got all kinds of different ones,” said Jensen.

If you are a community member in need of shoes, you can stop by Journey Home on Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
Chase Mason will be transferring to South Dakota State, and plans to join the Jackrabbit...
Chase Mason transfers to SDSU, plans to play football for Jackrabbits

Latest News

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the controversial Mississippi...
South Dakota, Noem watching US Supreme Court case on abortion
A Sioux Falls man has been charged with the death of a 7-week-old Saturday.
A Sioux Falls man has been charged with the death of a 7-week-old Saturday.
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Dakota Wesleyan University announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel R. Kittle to serve as its...
Dakota Wesleyan University announces new president