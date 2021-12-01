Aberdeen supportive home holds shoe drive for community

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Journey Home in Aberdeen has helped community members in need with emergency housing, clothes and now shoes. The supportive home is hosting its third shoe drive for members of the Aberdeen community.

Journey Home Director Devin Hebeisen says there is a greater number of people in need for items like shoes in Aberdeen than one might expect.

“You don’t picture Aberdeen, South Dakota, being an area where people are desperate or homeless, but it’s amazing how many are. The need is here, we just don’t see it,” said Hebeisen.

Donations of all kinds are accepted at the Journey Home, but Hebeisen noticed that not a lot of shoes were being given. This left residents with few options for footwear.

“One of the biggest needs that they have is shoes right now. We get a lot of donations of clothing and for whatever reason we don’t get a lot of shoes,” said Hebeisen.

Journey Home resident, Steven Jensen, says having access to clothes and shoes has changed his life.

”I had no coats, now I got three of them, for example. I had barely any pants, now I got about seven more pairs of pants. Shoes, nice abundance of shoes. I got plenty of shoes from the shoe drive,” said Jensen.

Donations for the shoe drive can be dropped off at Journey Home or Journey Church until December 15th.

”It’s very fortunate that they have plenty of shoes to get out to people. They can always provide that to everyone, from the children to the adults. They’ve got all kinds of different ones,” said Jensen.

If you are a community member in need of shoes, you can stop by Journey Home on Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

