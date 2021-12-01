Brandon holding 4th annual Light Up the Town decorations contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Brandon’s Roger Hunt Light Up the Town event is a competition where local businesses can compete to have the best-decorated storefront in town.

The event started in 2018 in the hopes of bringing the community together during the holiday season.

“It’s an event that was put together to give back to the community this time of the year it’s so fun to drive through Brandon and see all of the businesses light up it just gets everyone in the holiday spirit,” said Brandon Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rachael Neiman.

The event is named after Roger Hunt who worked in Brandon for many years and always loved decorating for Christmas.

“Dad was a huge fan of Christmas and we decorated huge at our house he had the law practice here in town and he even decorated that pretty big some years,” said Hunt’s son and DakotaKid Creation Co-Owner Lamont Hunt.

Hunts kids are both business owners now and they say they are excited to be a part of lighting up the town.

“He loved Christmas so much so to be able to put together a window that we know he would have loved and been so excited for us to create has been really cool,” said Hunt’s daughter and DakotaKid Creation Co-Owner Heather Taguchi.

In total 15 businesses are competing in this year’s event with the winner being decided by a total number of votes online.

“This is the first year in the 4 years where the community has actually been brought in for the voting so it’s been fun watching the numbers go up in down so the whole community is kind of jumping in and getting involved,” said Taguchi.

Voting for the best decorations will be open until December 10th, with the winner announced on Saturday, December 11th.

