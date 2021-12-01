Chase Mason tells us why he’s leaving baseball at Nebraska to play college football at SDSU

LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) -After starting his college career playing baseball at Nebraska, Viborg-Hurley’s Chase Mason decided that he wanted one more opportunity to play football.

And he’ll pursue that dream on the same field he had his greatest game on.

As Chase Mason was going for more than 400 total yards in Viborg-Hurley’s 2019 state championship victory at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Cougar head coach Rob Kessler thought his junior quarterback would be a natural fit for the field’s primary tenant.

“Literally, I think it was that Saturday night, one of their coaches reached out to me and said ‘hey tell me about this kid because he is a beast!” Kessler says.

Though it took as many twists and turns as one of his touchdown runs, Chase will be wearing yellow and blue next fall in Brookings. “Yeah it’s kind of weird everything kind of coming full circle. Everything kind of surrounding SDSU, kind of from the get-go coming out of high school, was what I loved the most.” Mason says.

Mason’s football career appeared to end early in his senior season after rupturing his ACL. With a baseball scholarship from Nebraska, and buzz that he could be selected in the Major League draft, Chase began steering toward the diamond, yet couldn’t shake the feeling he was on the wrong field. “I mean it’s super hard to make a decision when you got all these pro scouts telling you that you can make a whole lot of money in a year or so. Me, as an 18 year old kid, I’m like that sounds super cool. When I got here (Nebraska) I kind of just truly figured out what I enjoyed doing the most. In a weird way baseball kind of made me realize how much I did love football.” Chase says.

And the relationships he’d developed in Brookings led him to SDSU over several FBS offers. “It (relationship with SDSU coaches) is something like me and my high school coach had together.” Mason says.

Opting not to try out for the Jackrabbit baseball program in the spring, Chase is committing himself to football. “Get into the playbook and learning the insides and outs and getting to know the guys.” Mason says.

“I think he’ll have a little rust just not playing. But, with his athleticism, how many people do you know that rupture their ACL the second game of a football season and come back for the track season and run sprints?” Kessler says.

And chasing new championship moments at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

