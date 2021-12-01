“A Christmas Carol” summons Sioux Falls’ local talent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Orpheum Theatre will be the site of A Christmas Carol from December 2 through December 11. The Premiere Playhouse is presenting ten showings through the middle of December with tickets available now and can be purchased at the Washington Pavilion. Director Robin Byrne and cast member Tom Roberts talked about their big expectations for the performance, particularly after a conservative prior year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.